Job fair in Burns Lake organized by Burns Lake Native Development

Burns Lake Native Development held a job fair on Feb. 19 at the Gathering Place in Burns Lake. It was a full house of with numerous booths with information on job availability. The fair went from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. (Lakes District News photos)
But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues
Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction (PAPC) held a supply chain meeting Feb. 19…
Burns Lake Native Development held a job fair on Feb. 19 at…
A great family day was had at Kager Lake Recreation Area for…
The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000
Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million
Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say
The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A
This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers
The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating
Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault
NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country
Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver
Experts: Pipeline projects in Canada tend to cross more borders, Indigenous territories than in U.S.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
