John Rustad speaks at forestry session

In partnership with the community of Burns Lake, MLA John Rustad recently visited Burns Lake. He invited stakeholders from the area to have a forestry-based discussion on Aug. 26. The meeting was held at the Multiplex. This event gave a chance to for representatives from various groups in the community to have a conversation regarding their concerns around the current forestry situation; any ideas they may have; as well as thoughts on what government can do to assist the impacted communities. See the story in next week’s issue of the Lakes District News. (Submitted photo)