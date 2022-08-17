Jumping camp in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Pony Club held a summer horse camp with local instructor, Karen Ritchey. They have been running since 1989. Her dedication to the sport and equine education has inspired hundreds of local and regional youth to ride and achieve high levels of skill and confidence. English, jumping, cross country, western, stable management, first aid, crafts, and general horsemanship are all covered at her camps with the end of the day games fun hour being a popular favourite. This August camp hosted 22 youth from as far away as Barrier and Smithers. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)