Junior A hockey in Burns Lake becoming more likely

The addition of a team in Burns Lake to the Junior A Greater Metro Hokey League West is moving in the direction of being official.

League Executive Director Derek Pure, who was in town to take a look at the feasibility of local facilities, spoke to Lakes District News about his findings. “The facilities all look great. There’s a lot of aspects of the Lakeside Multiplex, as well as Tom Forsyth Arena that check a lot of boxes that we’re looking for. The next step is finalizing a multi-year lease agreement with the Village of Burns Lake,” he said.

According to Pure, some of the things the league was looking for was an arena with lots of seating, a sky box-type area for broadcasting and media purposes, a food concession stand, and a multi-purpose room for player signings and other fan-related activities.

The idea is to have a team in Burns Lake by the fall of this year, which is when the league’s next season begins. The league is mostly ages 18-21 with a few 17 and 16 year olds mixed in. Players for the new team would be taken from a draft pool that consists of talent from all over the globe, including Europe.

“We added a team in Mackenzie this year, and so far the response has been very positive from the community, and people are already getting behind the team in a great way” said Pure. We have no doubt that a similar effect will happen in Burns Lake if things become official from an entertainment standpoint.

Players would be brought into town and would stay in billet households. Younger players still in high school would attend Lakes District Secondary School in an academy style setting. This would mean attending school for half days in order to accommodate daily practices.

The league also would provide opportunities for local players to try out to make the roster as well. “We definitely encourage and want local talent to be on rosters, so there will for sure be open-tryout opportunities to give a chance for hockey players in the area to make the team as well,” said Pure.

According to Pure, players would also be heavily involved in community outreach programs, a requirement from the league.

“Players will be required to do lots of volunteer work, like shovelling walks, working with senior homes, and in general being involved with any fundraising or community events that take place locally. It’s important that our players contribute in a positive way to whatever community they’re playing in,” said Pure.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

