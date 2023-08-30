Junior NBA is a youth basketball program developed by Canada Basketball and the NBA for youth’s age 5-12+

Junior NBA 2023 is coming to Burns Lake again for their second season in this upcoming Fall.

Garrett Shaw President of Burns Lake Basketball said, “Burns Lake Basketball is a nonprofit organization started last year by myself, Naomi Hanson and Scott Zayac to bring basketball opportunities to our community for both youth and adults.”

Junior NBA is a youth basketball program developed by Canada Basketball and the NBA for youth’s age 5-12+. Burns Lake Basketball is proud to bring the program to the community, one of only two communities in Northern B.C. to offer it.

Shaw said, “We have three board members and had 13 coaches last year, and while most will be returning, we are looking for additional volunteers to coach and help out with administrative tasks.”

As a new coach, you will have the option of being paired with an existing coach, and all equipment and training will be provided by the nonprofit.

For administrative tasks, they are looking for people willing to help with registration and those who would like to gain experience in the ins and outs of running a nonprofit and putting on programs for youth.

Shaw said, “Our program is staffed entirely by volunteers in our community.”

Last year, it was $65 per kid, which in addition to the full eight week program included a sized Jr. NBA reversible jersey, an age appropriate basketball, a goodie bag and other benefits. Shaw stated, “The cost this year hasn’t been finalized but should be similar if not the same.”

Burns Lake Basketball simply forwards all the cost administered from Canada Basketball and receives no profit from the registration. “We fund our expenses solely from fundraising within our community,” he said.

The dates of the eight week program will be similar to last year: twice a week from late October to mid December. Exact days and times are in the process of being finalized and will be posted to their Facebook group page.

Last year, they had sections of the program at William Konkin Elementary, Grassy Plains and Lakes District Secondary School. Shaw said, “this year we are looking to expand our site use to reach out other surrounding communities such as Decker Lake Elementary and Lake Babine Nation.”

Anyone interested in participating or volunteering can message the Facebook group, email at burnslakebasketball@gmail.com or contact Garrett Shaw or Naomi Hanson directly.