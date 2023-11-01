Junior NBA practice

2023 Junior NBA season first basketball practice was held at the William Konkin Elementary School on Oct. 24. Participants were asked to bring their athletic wear, shoes and water bottles and parents are encouraged to join the practice sessions if they are interested. Basketball practice will happen every Tuesdays and Thursdays at William Konkin Elementary and Mondays and Wednesdays at Grassy Plains Elementary. More information is available at the Burns Lake Basketball Facebook group. Junior NBA is a youth basketball program developed by Canada Basketball and the NBA for youth’s age 5-12+. Burns Lake Basketball is proud to bring the program to the community. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)