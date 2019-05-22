Just saying hello

A furry visitor dropped by the home of Burns Lake resident Brenda Schroeder on May 16. The little brown bear climbed up on the railing of their house out near Palling. The little guy ended up leaving shortly after his arrival but Burns Lake conservation officers remind people that bird seed and compost are two attractions for bears. (Brenda Schroeder photo)
