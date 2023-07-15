Justine Lake an evacuation alert issued July 15, 2023 at 1300 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Recreation Sites and Trails BC due to a wildfire.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Recreation Sites and Trails BC have issued an Evacuation Alert for the Justine Lake Wildfire, for all properties, lands, and roads approximately 2km north of Fraser Lake, excluding IRs, including a portion of the Southerland Trout FSR and Southerland Oona FSR, and Southerland Angly FSR as shown on the attached map.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553 Please sign up for Bulkley Nechako Emergency & Public Alerts at: https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/protective-services/bulkley-nechako-emergency-public-alerts