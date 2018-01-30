Kager Lake to Burns Lake trail a possibility

Council has directed staff to investigate the project’s feasibility

Burns Lake council has directed staff to investigate the possibility of building a multi-use trail connecting Burns Lake’s downtown area to the Kager Lake Recreation Site.

The proposed trail would start at the Eveneshen Nature Trail’s parking lot, join the multi-use Rod Reid Trail, and connect to the existing Magee Trail. The end of the trail would connect to the existing mountain biking trails near Kager Lake’s lower parking lot.

READ MORE: Mountain biking puts Burns Lake on the map

Although the original motion was to support a “mountain biking trail,” council decided to change the wording to “multi-use trail” after councillor Susan Schienbein raised some concerns.

“The [Eveneshen] trail is pretty skinny in some places,” said Schienbein. “I’m trying to envision myself walking along that trail with my dogs and having someone come down the trail on a mountain bike. There are a few places where there isn’t enough room for my dog and I to walk on the trail beside each other.”

“My concern is that we have very few walking/hiking trails right in our municipality,” she continued. “That’s a selling feature right now that we use for visitors when they come to the community. They can go to the Visitor Information Centre and we send them on a hike through the Eveneshen Nature Trail, and people love it because it’s right in the middle of town and they don’t have to go anywhere.”

“I think we just have to be really careful that we’re not trading it off because I don’t see, without huge expenses, that trail being able to accommodate two-way riders and hikers,” she added. “I don’t disagree with the project, but I don’t want to trade a hiking and walking route for another value.”

Councillor Michael Riis-Christianson agreed with Schienbein.

“It definitely has to be a multi-use trail, it can’t just be a single-use path because it’s a wonderful place to walk,” he said.

Mountain bikers currently access the Eveneshen Nature Trail. Although a small portion of the trail is under provincial jurisdiction, village staff is working to have the area turned over to the municipality.

“I think it would be a real addition and tourist attraction if people could bike in and out [of the Eveneshen Trail],” said Burns Lake Mayor Chris Beach. “But there are some issues to be worked out.”

Village staff is now expected to produce a preliminary report to determine the feasibility of including the Eveneshen Nature Trail as part of the longer connector trail system to Kager Lake.

The report will gauge community support for the project, include legal issues that may impede the project and liability issues for the village. The report will also determine any expenses for the municipality, which could include determining the cost of a geotechnical survey should it be required.

The proposed connector trail is supported by the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association (BLMBA) and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako’s Area B director.

The BLMBA is currently investigating the feasibility of constructing the section of trail between the Rod Reid Trail and Magee Trail. The group is expected to submit their findings to village staff.

 

@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

Just Posted

Burns Lake hosts Teck Northern Cup

Participants from all age and skill levels enjoyed a great day of cross-country ski racing

Fat bikes a hot topic for the Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

The club hopes trail users will bring forward ideas to AGM

Kager Lake to Burns Lake trail a possibility

Council has directed staff to investigate the project’s feasibility

Snowmobile clubs in B.C. fear losing riding areas

Only a small percentage of sledders join snowmobile clubs

High school completion rates rising in B.C.

School District 91 below the provincial average

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Most Read