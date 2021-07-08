Gary Hill and BCLC interim president and CEO Linda Cavanaugh (BCLC)

Kamloops, B.C., man splits $70M jackpot with Ontario winner

Semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire

A semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest millionaire, after he claimed a $35-million winning ticket.

Gary Hill, who’s 61 and lives in Kamloops, chose all seven numbers correctly in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

He will split the jackpot with a Toronto-area winner.

Hill says he collapsed on his bed and cried for 15 minutes when he found out, then promptly called his mom to share the news.

He says he wants to use his winnings to travel to Denmark and give some money to family.

The jackpot kept building for weeks until the June 22 draw.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Previous story
BREAKING: Here’s who needs to evacuate in the Rose Lake area
Next story
Jody Wilson-Raybould not seeking re-election, blasts ‘toxic and ineffective’ Parliament

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

A map for the evacuation order and the evacuation alert has been released by the RDBN. (RDBN photo/Lakes District News)
BREAKING: Here’s who needs to evacuate in the Rose Lake area

A photo of the rising smoke from earlier this evening was captured by a resident. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
BREAKING: Evacuation order for Rose Lake issued

Updates on the latest wildfires and wildfire activity can be found on the BCWS dashboard. (BCWS/Lakes District News)
Wildfire near Chief Louis Lake