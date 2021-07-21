Kayaking begins. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Kayaking begins in Burns Lake

Earlier last month, Lakeside Multiplex started renting out their kayaks however with the wet weather, the lakes seemed unoccupied. In the last couple of weeks however, enthusiasts have started getting on the water enjoying the weather. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

