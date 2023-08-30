56-year-old Curtis Gordon Quigley, and 56-year-old Kathleen Treadgold are jointly charged with 80 counts of fraud. Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

56-year-old Curtis Gordon Quigley, and 56-year-old Kathleen Treadgold are jointly charged with 80 counts of fraud. Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Kelowna connection to $7.8M international Ponzi scheme

It’s believed to have been in operation between October 2008 and December 2020

A $7.8 million international Ponzi scheme, busted by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), has connections to Alberta and B.C.

In early 2020, police became aware of the scheme being run by a man and a woman operating primarily out of Kelowna B.C., and Edmonton. Some of the victims were located as far away as Nevada, U.S. and Australia.

The two suspects were allegedly offering securities in the form of promissory notes to guarantee investors a set return on their investment, which was often presented as a real estate flip.

The scheme was frequently run under the company name Group Venture Inc. and is believed to have been in operation between October 2008 and December 2020.

On Aug. 30, 56-year-old Curtis Gordon Quigley, and 56-year-old Kathleen Treadgold surrendered to the EPS.

They are jointly charged with 80 counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of laundering proceeds of crime.

Investigators with the EPS Financial Crimes Section believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward and encourage them to contact the police.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fraudKelownaPoliceRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man, 45, charged in major breakthrough to 4 decade-old sex assaults
Next story
Infant antibiotics tied to eczema, asthma, food allergies

Just Posted

Junior NBA 2023 is coming to Burns Lake again. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Junior NBA 2023 is coming to Burns Lake

RCMP
Pedestrian involved in collision on Beatty Road in Burns Lake

Contents from the time capsule which was burried in 1998 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Village of Burns Lake. The time capsule was dug out after 25 years on the celebration of Burns Lake 100 years. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Time capsule revealed for the Burns Lake 100 years celebration

Centennial Project Management team - with endless support and help from Erin Martens, Bryanne White, Candice Little the Centennial 100 years celebration was a success. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Centennial 100 years was a success