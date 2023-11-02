Kelowna doctor shares stories from volunteering in Ukraine

Dr. Tara Stratton worked in towns that have been recently liberated from Russian occupation

In the face of adversity or injustice, Dr. Tara Stratton, an emergency room physician in Kelowna, is not someone who sits idly by.

Stratton has recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, where she volunteered and provided medical to people near the front lines of the war with an organization called Global Care Force.

Between hikes with her rescue dog Zeus and shifts in emergency departments around the province, Stratton spoke with Capital News about her time in Ukraine.

Resilience and strength

She said that one thing that stuck with her is how in the face of adversity and amidst destruction, life in Ukraine carries on with dignity.

Her journey in Ukraine started in Kyiv. Stratton describes it as a normal, beautiful and bustling European city–if you overlook the war memorials, nighttime curfews, damaged buildings and sporadic air raid sirens.

“The war is always on people’s minds, but life goes on.”

At first, the air raid sirens that punctuated her days in the towns approximately 50 km from the front line of the war were unnerving, but Stratton said that she followed the lead of locals and remained calm– or found shelter if required–and then continued, as though missiles were a regular part of life.

Threats just under the surface

The team of physicians, nurse practitioners and healthcare professionals with Global Care Force worked in seven towns in southeastern Ukraine that had been occupied by Russian troops earlier in the war.

While in Ukraine, simple things, like her regular morning runs were absolutely out of the question. Land mines now litter the Ukrainian countryside and pose a constant threat. Shortly before the group arrived at one of the towns, two children detonated a land mine while playing.

Nearly half of the population of many of the cities fled when violence escalated and as a result, many of the communities no longer have physicians or healthcare professionals.

Now that immediate threats have subsided, volunteers from the Global Care Force visit the towns on a regular basis to bring not only doctors but also supplies and medications.

Without the volunteers, many people would not have access to any medical care or medicine, said Stratton.

Stripped down to the toilet seats

Some of the clinic buildings and rural hospitals in the towns are unstable and barren after being looted and bombed. Stratton explained that when Russian troops retreated they took or broke everything that they could including pharmaceuticals and furniture from homes, all the way down to toilet seats.

Accessing some of the more remote towns was a difficult task in itself, said Stratton. War has chewed up the roads, making them impassible for some vehicles. She said that as a result, accessing vital medications has become incredibly challenging and expensive.

Even if travel was easy, after occupation many people do not have the money required to make the trip to a larger city to then pay for the tests that they would require.

Global Care Force brings medications and some basic equipment to the towns and often what is brought is all that is available.

Medicine is still medicine

Practising medicine in a resource-limited environment while navigating power outages means that healthcare workers in the towns often cannot order tests such as blood work or imaging and standard medications that require refrigeration are not available.

Translators helped the team communicate with patients and despite the language barrier and lack of medications, Stratton said that “medicine is still medicine,” and used what was available to treat people to the best of her ability.

Stratton explained that most of what she did was treat people in need of medical follow-up for chronic diseases, like diabetes, and heart and thyroid conditions. She did treat some off-duty troops with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds but the bulk of her work was treating civilians who required basic healthcare.

Trauma was visible in the children

Stratton noted that the people who have been impacted the most by the violence and turmoil of the war are young children.

“You could see the most impact in the children.”

The biggest challenge that she and her team faced was supporting the children, despite a language barrier, and making them comfortable enough to conduct an examination.

Many children are facing psychological, rather than physical impacts of the war and are experiencing night terrors, anxiety and behavioural changes.

There was a mental health expert on the team who worked to help parents and their children find coping strategies and access resources to help them work through the trauma that they have experienced over the past year.

Stratton said that she hopes to return to volunteer in Ukraine again in the next year and has future plans to help in other countries that are in need of medical support.

Locally, Stratton spends a few days each month working in rural emergency departments around B.C., in addition to her regular shifts in the Kelowna Emergency Department. Often, rural centres are short-staffed and will experience closures without out-of-town doctors picking up the shifts. Stratton loves the adventure and challenges that each new hospital setting brings and is passionate about people’s right to accessible healthcare.

