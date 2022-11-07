Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to assault charges stemming from UBCO wellness check

Const. Lacy Browning was charged with assault after conducting a wellness check on a UBCO student

Photos of Mona Wang after a January 2020 wellness check and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacy Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)

A Kelowna RCMP officer entered a guilty plea on Nov. 7, in a provincial courtroom for what was to be the first day of an assault trial.

Const. Lacy Browning was called to execute a wellness check on UBCO student Mona Wang in January 2020.

When the officer arrived at her apartment Wang was allegedly found unresponsive and appeared to have harmed herself with pills, alcohol and a knife.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP charged with assault intends to plea not guilty

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie charged with assault in UBCO wellness check appears in court

Browning alleges that upon her arrival, Wang became combative. Browning said that Wang had to be forcefully restrained with handcuffs.

Security footage of the incident captured the officer dragging Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot.

Wang said that she sustained several injuries and posted photos of her abrasions from the incident to the internet.

The RCMP launched an investigation after the video footage came to light.

Wang launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP, in 2020, alleging Browning left her with significant injuries after the wellness check. BC RCMP confirmed the two parties settled but refused to comment stating the details are covered under a confidentiality clause.

“Many individuals who have experienced assault by the RCMP are suffering in silence – not only from the trauma but also the lack of access to justice,” Wang wrote in a statement to the media after the settlement.

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, which were filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

Browning was placed on administrative leave in 2020.

Browning entered the guilty plea on what was to be the first day of an assault trial. She will appear in court on Nov. 8 to fix a date for sentencing.

Resources for people experiencing a mental health crisis are readily available and free of charge. You can find help by calling the Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-833-456-4566 or the BC Crisis Center at 1-800-784-2433 (1-800-SUICIDE).

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
