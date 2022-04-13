Ken Lavigne returns to northern B.C.

The tour starts in Kitimat on April 20, then Prince Rupert April 21 with stops on April 22 in Burns Lake and April 23 in Quesnel

Ken Lavigne’s 3 Knights with a Tenor is headed to northern B.C.

People attending the event can expect to hear music from 3 knights, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber by virtue of being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II”, that might explain things.

The tour starts in Kitimat on April 20 and then heads to Prince Rupert the following day with stops on April 22 in Burns Lake and April 23 in Quesnel.

“It’s my first foray back and it might be the first time back for a lot of audience members too,” said Ken Lavigne. “I want to be mindful of that and make sure to give them a really good show.”

In March of last year, Lavigne performed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something he says was his only option but now is looking forward to performing in front of a live audience again.

“It’s going to be exciting and I’m going to have to manage my own excitement on stage,” said Lavigne.

Lavigne will be joined on the road by Nico Rhodes on piano, bassist Casey Ryder and violinist/fiddler Thomas Neville.

Lavigne was a founding member of the Canadian Tenors in 2004 and then in 2006 he co-founded the tenor trio, Romanza. In 2007 he shifted focus to producing solo performances and CD recordings that include On the Street Where You Live, Believe, O Night Divine, Keep Holding On and Showtime. He released a Christmas CD in October 2014 entitled Comfort & Joy.