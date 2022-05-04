Ken Lavigne takes Burns Lake

A small but mighty and enthusiastic audience applauded and often cheered Ken Lavigne at his performance of ‘3 Knights with a Tenor’ in Burns Lake on April 22.

In a warm and flexible tenor voice fully up to all challenges, Ken performed medleys of songs written by three British knights: Elton John, Paul McCartney and Andrew Lloyd Weber, one of his own compositions, a nineteenth century Neapolitan song and a set by iconic Canadian poet and songwriter Leonard Cohen. Ken was backed by virtuoso musicians including pianist Nico Rhodes, violinist Tom Neville and bassist Casey Ryder. Together Ken and the band navigated complex and sometimes startlingly original arrangements of familiar and not-so-familiar tunes. The evening’s music was enlivened by Ken’s humourous and sometimes self-deprecating anecdotes. And after a resounding standing ovation, Ken and the band came back for a memorable encore which, like the ‘Triple O’ sauce, is a “secret we’ll never tell”. All in all, it was an unforgettable evening in Burns Lake.

As always Lakes District Arts Council could not do any of this without the help of the BC Touring Council for ongoing support and encouragement, and to Margot Holmes of Caline Artists Management, BC Arts Council, Canadian Heritage, local public funders and LDAC’s many corporate and in-kind donors.