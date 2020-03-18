Kenny Wayne performs for Burns Lake

Wayne Kenny, classic jump blues and boogie woogie piano player entertained Burns Lake on March 12. With decades of playing, globetrotting tours and award-winning albums under his belt, the 74-year-old piano master might be the hardest-working bluesman in show business and he did not let Burns Lakers down. He had the crowd up and dancing and tapping their toes. (Lakes District News photo)
