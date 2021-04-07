Kerrwin Vanderwolf and The Wardens for LDAC’s third show

The Wardens at the fireside and band members are Scott Ward and Bradley Bischoff on guitar and vocals, Ray Schmidt on upright bass, mandolin and vocals, accompanied by Scott Duncan on the fiddle. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show is back for the third month this year with The Wardens and featuring the work of Kerrwin Vanderwolf.

Kerrwin Vanderwolf

This month’s Off The Wall art show features Kerrwin Vanderwolf, a graduate of Lakes District Secondary School currently studying at Alberta University of the Arts.

“My name is Kerrwin Vanderwolf. I am currently in my third year at Alberta University of the Arts. I am enrolled in the visual communication design program, and my major is graphic design. Though my interests are more parallel with traditional media, I have found in my years of studying design that I have been able to strengthen my understanding of concepts, as well as decision making,” said Vanderwolf.

“For this virtual exhibition, I have chosen a variety of media and a range of work from my first year of university to the current year.”

The Wardens

The LDAC presented this popular Alberta-based group back in 2016. The Wardens sing tales of Mounties, bandits, cowboys, coal miners, trainmen, hunters and park wardens. Band members are Scott Ward and Bradley Bischoff on guitar and vocals, Ray Schmidt on upright bass, mandolin and vocals, accompanied by Scott Duncan on the fiddle.

This month’s virtual performance features a short history of The Wardens. You can see the show on this link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kox7RXvDtKs

Landscape Warm Analogous. (Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

Landscape Tetradic. (Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

Landscape Tonal. (Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

Cookbook Design, Third Year 2020 using Adobe InDesign. "My objective for this project is to tell an enticing and memorable story for readers to learn about cuisines, recipes, and more. I applied typographic knowledge to ensure a high level of hygiene and quality. I also used effective and striking visual elements to unify the layout and grab the viewer's attention. My intention is to conceptualize a sophisticated narrative to create an enjoyable and educational experience," said Vanderwolf (Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

Landscape Triadic. (Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

Colour Scheme Studies, First Year 2019 using Acrylic on hot press illustration board. "The goal for this project was to investigate various colour schemes of the colour wheel. These colour schemes consist of: achromatic, monochromatic, warm and cool analogous, triadic, tetradic, complementary and split complementary. I worked with hues and values to create a sense of depth in light and dark settings," she said. (Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

Fantasy Chess Board, First Year 2018 using Graphite on hot press illustration board. "For this project, I created a chessboard populated with game pieces that were either directly observed or derived from a combination of geometric forms. I demonstrated the linear construction of solid forms, reflections, the horizon line, vanishing points, the cone of vision and casted shadows in my composition," she said.(Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

Landscape Split Complementary. (Kerrwin Vanderwolf photo/LDAC/Lakes District News)

