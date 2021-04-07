Kerrwin Vanderwolf and The Wardens for LDAC’s third show

Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show is back for the third month this year with The Wardens and featuring the work of Kerrwin Vanderwolf.

Kerrwin Vanderwolf

This month’s Off The Wall art show features Kerrwin Vanderwolf, a graduate of Lakes District Secondary School currently studying at Alberta University of the Arts.

“My name is Kerrwin Vanderwolf. I am currently in my third year at Alberta University of the Arts. I am enrolled in the visual communication design program, and my major is graphic design. Though my interests are more parallel with traditional media, I have found in my years of studying design that I have been able to strengthen my understanding of concepts, as well as decision making,” said Vanderwolf.

“For this virtual exhibition, I have chosen a variety of media and a range of work from my first year of university to the current year.”

The Wardens

The LDAC presented this popular Alberta-based group back in 2016. The Wardens sing tales of Mounties, bandits, cowboys, coal miners, trainmen, hunters and park wardens. Band members are Scott Ward and Bradley Bischoff on guitar and vocals, Ray Schmidt on upright bass, mandolin and vocals, accompanied by Scott Duncan on the fiddle.

This month’s virtual performance features a short history of The Wardens. You can see the show on this link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kox7RXvDtKs