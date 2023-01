Mid December the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce and Lakes District News organized a community kids movie. The movie was free and each person attending received a free pop and popcorn. After the movie was over Santa came for a visit and gave each child a goody bag and said hello to everyone. This event was made possible from the kind donations from Babine Forest Products, Bulkley Valley Credit Union and Chinook Community Forest. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)