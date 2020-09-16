Kids finally back to school and masked-up

Lakes District Secondary School kids were seen going back to school for the 2020-21 school start. Dezeray Snell, Julia Swenson and Brooklyn Klassen were pictured socially distancing and with their masks on. Maddison Philip of Grade 10 and Ami Moore from Grade 11, who were excited to be back, were also pictured with their masks on. Some kids had their own masks while those who didn’t were given two free masks, as promised by the province. Youth care worker Linnea Murray was in charge of handing out masks while teacher and librarian Karen Isaak was seen collecting unreturned books from kids who were unable to return them after classes were abruptly halted earlier in Spring. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



