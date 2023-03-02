The Kids Help Phone launched a $300-million Feel Out Loud fundraising campaign on March 2. It’s aiming to expand virtual mental health services to every part of Canada. (Kid Help Phone Youtube/Screenshot)

The Kids Help Phone launched a $300-million Feel Out Loud fundraising campaign on March 2. It’s aiming to expand virtual mental health services to every part of Canada. (Kid Help Phone Youtube/Screenshot)

Kids Help Phone aims to raise record $300M to expand virtual mental health care

Help line assisted 14 million kids and youth in Canada during pandemic

The Kids Help Phone launched its largest ever fundraising campaign Thursday (March 2), with the goal of making its services accessible to all kids and youth in Canada.

The mental health organization is aiming to raise $300 million.

It says the mental health crisis in Canada has only worsened during pandemic years and action is needed to expand help.

In 2019, the help line had 1.9 million interactions with kids in need. In the three years since then, it’s logged another 14 million encounters – around 4.7 million a year.

“War, trauma, social injustice, racism, climate change – young people are facing these real issues in real time,” CEO and President Katherine Hay said Thursday.

The primary issues the help line says it hears about are anxiety and stress, relationship issues, depression, suicidal thoughts, and feelings of isolation. Of the kids who reach out, 75 per cent say they’ve never spoken to someone before about what they’re experiencing.

The Feel Out Loud campaign aims to expand access to clinical services and invest more in virtual options to close the equity gap for kids living in rural or remote areas, or otherwise impeded in getting help.

On Thursday, Bell and BMO each pledged $15 million to kick things off.

More than 50 musical artists across Canada also came together to create an anthem for the launch, to the tune of Serena Ryder’sWhat I Wouldn’t Do’and Leela Gilday’s ‘North Star Calling.’

Youth and kids in need can reach the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, text to 686868, or go online to kidshelpphone.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MI5 missed chance to stop Ariana Grande concert attack in England, probe finds
Next story
No charges will be forthcoming in one of B.C. largest-ever money laundering probes

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

An anonymous article titled “Treasure Hunt for Coastal Gaslink” claims sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline were vandalized to delay construction. (Screenshot)
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Mountain biking in Burns Lake. (File photo)
Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Grants $22,000 for three projects in Burns Lake

Women’s Missionary Service Hospital, 1932 Burns Lake Hospital This hospital was built in 1931 by Mrs. Gordon of the Women’s Missionary Society of the United Church of Canada and officially opened in 1932. Originally it was suggested to be named the Laura Gordon Hospital in her honour, she was grateful but preferred it to be known as the Burns Lake Hospital. It was once the largest and finest public building between Prince George and Prince Rupert. Today, surviving the changes of the last 100 years it continues to be a steadfast building in the downtown core as Burns Lake Native Development. Each week Lakes District News in conjunction with the centennial committee will be publishing a retro photo. The Burns Lake Centennial celebration will take place Aug. 17 – 20. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Way Back Wednesday