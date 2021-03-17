Kids skiing at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

John Broadworth and Taryn Griffin were seen skiing the Omineca Ski Club’s (OSC) trails enjoying the last few days of the ski season. The OSC posted this picture on their social media page with the title “recent Sasquatch sighting” for the surprised and fun expressions the kids have given to the photographer. The club’s Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge is still happening and the seconded recorded lap for the challenge can still be submitted before Apr.1 to be in the running for winning prizes. (Omineca Ski Club Facebook photo/Lakes District News)



