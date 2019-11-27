Perry Andrew Charlie was found guilty on Nov. 19 of second degree murder in the death of Thomas Burt Reed, of Burns Lake. Reed was killed in a shooting in Prince George on Jan. 25, 2017. (Lakes District News file photo)

Killer of Burns Lake man found guilty of murder

The killer of Burns Lake man Thomas Burt Reed has been found guilty of second degree murder.

Perry Andrew Charlie was found guilty of two counts of second degree murder and one of attempted murder, in his trial on Nov. 19 in the Prince George provincial court, as BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told Lakes District News. Charlie’s judge-only trial with Madam Justice Church started on July 2.

Charlie had pleaded not guilty to two charges of first degree murder in the deaths of Reed and David Laurin Franks, of Prince George.

The guilty verdict with the attempted murder charge stems from what police have said was a targeted shooting in 2017, in Prince George. Bradley Knight survived the shooting but Reed and Franks did not.

Another man involved in the same incident was sentenced on Nov. 19.

Aaron Moore, who had pleaded guilty on May 30 to two counts of criminal negligence causing death was given five years less time served and received a 10-year firearm prohibition.

Sentencing dates for Charlie and two other men connected to the 2017 shooting will be fixed on Jan. 27, 2020.

Seaver Tye Miller and Joshua Steven West pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder.

Before Jan. 27 Charlie’s pre-sentence report and a Gladue report will be prepared.

Reed was 51 when on Jan. 25, 2017 he was found dead after the RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the early morning on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road in Prince George.

LOOK BACK: Burns Lake man killed in double homicide

Franks, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Knight was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Charlie was arrested the next day.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
