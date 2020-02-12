Killers of Burns Lake man to be sentenced in May

Three men connected to the murder of Thomas Burt Reed from Burns Lake will be sentenced in May.

Perry Andrew Charlie, Seaver Tye Miller and Joshua Steven West will be sentenced on May 1 in the court in Prince George, as BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told Lakes District News.

Their sentencing date was fixed on Jan. 27

Charlie was found guilty of two counts of second degree murder and one of attempted murder in his judge-only trial with Madam Justice Church in the Prince George provincial court on Nov. 19, 2019.

Miller and West pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder.

Another man involved in the same incident was sentenced on Nov. 19.

Aaron Moore, who had pleaded guilty on May 30 to two counts of criminal negligence causing death was given five years less time served and received a 10-year firearm prohibition.

Their verdicts stem from what police believe was a targeted shooting in Prince George in 2017. Reed and a man named David Laurin Franks didn’t survive the incident but a man named Bradley Knight emerged with non-life threatening injuries.

Charlie pleaded not guilty to the charges of first degree murder in the two deaths.

Reed was 51 when on Jan. 25, 2017 he was found dead after the RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the early morning on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road in Prince George.

Franks, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charlie was arrested the next day.