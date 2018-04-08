BREAKING: Kinder Morgan stops work on Trans Mountain pipeline

Kinder Morgan announced Sunday afternoon that it will stop all non-essential work and any related spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between Edmonton and Burnaby.

The news comes just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited B.C. to once again voice Canada’s commitment to the project, in order to help grow the overall economy. This despite opposition from protestors and the B.C. government.

“A company cannot resolve differences between governments. While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments,” said KML Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean in a statement.

“As KML has repeatedly stated, we will be judicious in our use of shareholder funds. In keeping with that commitment, we have determined that in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend.”

During the first half of 2018, the company had announced a “primarily permitting” strategy until it had obtained greater clarity on outstanding permits, approvals and judicial reviews, according to the statement. But now KML says the project is facing “unquantifiable risk”.

The company said it has spent $1.1 billion to develop the project since its initial filing with the National Energy Board in 2013, but concern over the provincial government’s participation in an ongoing judicial review and its assertion of broad jurisdiction have created growing uncertainty to the regulatory landscape.

The controversial project that would twin an existing pipeline that extends from central Alberta to Metro Vancouver.

