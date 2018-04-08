BREAKING: Kinder Morgan stops work on Trans Mountain pipeline

Company has suspended all non-essential activities and related spending

  • Apr. 8, 2018 3:15 p.m.
  • News

Kinder Morgan announced Sunday afternoon that it will stop all non-essential work and any related spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between Edmonton and Burnaby.

The news comes just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited B.C. to once again voice Canada’s commitment to the project, in order to help grow the overall economy. This despite opposition from protestors and the B.C. government.

“A company cannot resolve differences between governments. While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments,” said KML Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean in a statement.

“As KML has repeatedly stated, we will be judicious in our use of shareholder funds. In keeping with that commitment, we have determined that in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend.”

During the first half of 2018, the company had announced a “primarily permitting” strategy until it had obtained greater clarity on outstanding permits, approvals and judicial reviews, according to the statement. But now KML says the project is facing “unquantifiable risk”.

The company said it has spent $1.1 billion to develop the project since its initial filing with the National Energy Board in 2013, but concern over the provincial government’s participation in an ongoing judicial review and its assertion of broad jurisdiction have created growing uncertainty to the regulatory landscape.

The controversial project that would twin an existing pipeline that extends from central Alberta to Metro Vancouver.

More to come…

Previous story
B.C. hockey chaplain hosts Humboldt Broncos vigil at Ladner church

Just Posted

Fishing lake pumped for mine

Centerra Gold pumping Philip Lake for Mount Milligan Mine since February after Province approved.

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BREAKING: Kinder Morgan stops work on Trans Mountain pipeline

Company has suspended all non-essential activities and related spending

Final day of public hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The hearings have lasted all week in Richmond

Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

15 people died in the Saskatchewan highway crash

VIDEO: Athletes, teams honour victims of Humboldt Broncos deadly bus crash

15 were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was hit by a semi Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Plastic garbage in, garbage out

Why bag bans may actually make things worse

B.C. hockey chaplain hosts Humboldt Broncos vigil at Ladner church

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his players were hurt

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

14 others were injured in horrific Saskatchewan crash

Most Read