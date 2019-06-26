Kindness from strangers on the highway

Editor:

My husband Gary left our home in Burns Lake about noon on May 13 bound for Prince Rupert. He was driving our 2004 pickup and towing a 16-foot utility trailer, both with fishing and boat gear in them.

Then about 5 p.m. that afternoon I received a phone call from a man who identified himself and then told me that our pickup had broken down on the highway west of Terrace. He had stopped to help as there was no cellphone service and Gary did not want to leave the vehicles.

This man drove back to Terrace to arrange for a tow truck and to give me a call which Gary had asked him to do so that I would be aware of what was happening.

Then he continued on to Prince Rupert which was his destination too.

While Gary was waiting for the tow truck, two other guys in a pickup truck from Prince George stopped to help too. As they had a tow hitch they offered to take the utility trailer on to Prince Rupert and store it in a secure yard where Gary could pick it up later.

After being hauled to a repair shop in Terrace, spending the night in a motel and getting a new alternator and battery installed, he arrived in Prince Rupert on Tuesday in the late afternoon.

All three good Samaritans visited Gary at the boat in the Prince Rupert Yacht Club.

This incident certainly restored out faith in mankind. There are still some good, kind in the world. Thank God!

Gary and Cecile Conlon