A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo) A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo)

A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo) A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo)

Kitimat RCMP seize suspected drugs and large amount of cash

Search warrant obtained after officers spot suspicious materials during another investigation

Kitimat RCMP say they’ve seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine, Canadian currency, firearms, illegal unstamped cigarettes, a large quantity of illegal cannabis, and miscellaneous other drug trafficking items.

The seizure took place Dec. 3 after police spotted a large amount of Canadian currency, suspected cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia while at a local residence during an unrelated investigation.

Officers then obtained a search warrant, said acting Kitimat RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Rob Gardner.

“It was a great job by the officers to make this discovery during a different investigation, and get these items off the streets of our town,” he said.

No arrests have yet been made, but the investigation is ongoing, Gardner added.

If you have information regarding this drug seizure, or have concerns about a residence in your neighborhood please contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111. You can stay anonymous and report the information through Northern BC Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

MORE NEWS: Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims
Next story
B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle

Just Posted

Justina Moore, Ksim Gisk’aast from Wilps Niisyuus, stands in front of the event banners at Gitlaxt’aamiks Recreation Centre. Justina is wearing drop killer whale crest earrings made of acrylic with abalone drop posts designed by Jaimie Davis. The banner designs were created by Tsimshian and Nisga’a artist Shawna Kiesman. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: Naas Valley fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light

A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo) A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo)
Kitimat RCMP seize suspected drugs and large amount of cash

Burns Lake Pitbulls players are, back row, Susan Joseph, Tsayta Bayes and Hailey Crouse. In the front is Amy Hanson. That tournament trophy replica of the Stanley Cup is made out of candy bars. (Contributed photo)
Northwestern B.C. girls sweep Calgary hockey tournament

Northern residents are being urged to get their flu shots. There’s an emphasis on children under the age of five. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Top doctor urges northerners to get their flu shots