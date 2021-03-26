Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

'Missing Koko?': Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet's ashes after bizarre donation

'Is someone missing Koko?' the Grand Forks' store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

A West Kootenay thrift store is hoping to return the last earthly remains of a departed pet after the animal’s ashes somehow wound up at the store earlier this week.

Sharon Kenessey, assistant treasurer at Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, said a volunteer sorter found a sealed wooden box marked “Koko” on Wednesday, March 24. The box, whose contents are held in place by a screw-fastened bottom, appears to be an urn, she explained.

“Koko’s been sitting here behind the register, waiting for its rightful owner,” she continued.

No one knows how or why, but it seems someone mistakenly included the urn with a donation left outside the store’s alleyway collection bin.

“Is someone missing Koko?” social media co-ordinator Jean Benson posted to the store’s Facebook page.

Is someone missing Koko? Upon unpacking donations this morning this Urn holding Koko's ashes was located. We would be…

Posted by Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

“We’ve come across some unusual things, but not ashes,” Kenessey told the Grand Forks Gazette.

Koko’s owner is welcome to retrieve the urn, “no questions asked.” A regular customer has come forward, saying that they think Koko was a local dog. The customer has offered to bring Koko back to its bereaved owner, who may not realize they left Koko at the store, according to Kenessey.

The thrift store at 7739 2nd St. is open Tuesdays through Fridays, between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Kenessey said she is looking to resume Saturday service once the store has enough volunteers. Anyone with information on Koko’s owner is asked to call the store at (250) 442-3343.

 

Most Read