Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

The European Union flag flies in front of the European Union mission with the Kremlin in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. More than 20 nations have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats this week in a show of solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and Moscow has pledged to retaliate. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The Kremlin says it will respond soon to the recent expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats from Western nations.

Monday’s mass expulsions by the United States, European Union nations and some other countries were a show of solidarity for Britain, which blames Russia for poisoning a former Russian intelligence agent in Britain with a military-grade nerve agent. Moscow vehemently denies responsibility.

Asked if Russia is going to react to the expulsions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia’s response will follow an that that it will be “timely and will suit the interests of Russia.”

Russia is observing a nationwide day of mourning on Wednesday for the victims of a shopping mall fire in Siberia.

