Krystle Dos Santos performs in Burns Lake

Krystle Dos Santos lit up the crowd with an evening of soul and Motown music on the evening of Oct. 4 in the Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS)’s Multi Purpose Room. The Vancouver-based singer/songwriter has been touring Canada for several years and is now working on her fourth studio album. She is currently touring northern British Columbia. Dos Santos’ appearance was the first show of the Lakes District Arts Council’s 14th season of the performing arts, with the second coming up on Oct. 23 when Indigenous artist Jay Gilday plays at LDSS. (Blair McBride photo)

 

Previous story
Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study
Next story
Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Just Posted

Breaking ground for new water plant

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Oct. 3 to mark the… Continue reading

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

National Newspapers Week backs media amid ‘fake news’ fears

Amid anxieties that online news is pushing newspapers to extinction, dailies and… Continue reading

Multiplex membership purchases rise in 2019

Membership purchases at the Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake have increased since… Continue reading

Fall Festival in Burns Lake

Fall Festival at Wildroots Flowers and Gifts A Fall Festival will take… Continue reading

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

Most Read