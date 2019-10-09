Krystle Dos Santos performs in Burns Lake

Krystle Dos Santos lit up the crowd with an evening of soul and Motown music on the evening of Oct. 4 in the Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS)’s Multi Purpose Room. The Vancouver-based singer/songwriter has been touring Canada for several years and is now working on her fourth studio album. She is currently touring northern British Columbia. Dos Santos’ appearance was the first show of the Lakes District Arts Council’s 14th season of the performing arts, with the second coming up on Oct. 23 when Indigenous artist Jay Gilday plays at LDSS. (Blair McBride photo)