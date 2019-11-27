Kudos to staff at The Pines

Editor:

In response to “Pines patient not given bath for 8 days, resident says” published on Nov. 20 I would just like all to know that my mother was a resident of The Pines for the last three years. I visited almost daily and I don’t know how many times I heard residents refusing their bath.

They are asked if they would like a bath and if they say no they are not forced.

In my experience the staff at The Pines are very caring and hard working, often working double shifts as there is a shortage of workers.

I also found that if I was visiting my mom in her room that the staff would come to check on her and let her know of the activities that were happening.

I say kudos to all the staff at The Pines for doing a job most of us could not do.

Sincerely,

Tina Miners

Previous story
49th annual firefighters bonspiel
Next story
Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Just Posted

Burns Lake man bounces back after dire accident

It might be hard to believe, but that man who Burns Lake… Continue reading

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP seek charges after woman assaulted youth

Burns Lake RCMP are seeking to press an assault charge against a… Continue reading

Preparing for the new work camp

Preparation work is ongoing at the 7-Mile Road Multi-Use Site just south… Continue reading

Killer of Burns Lake man found guilty of murder

The killer of Burns Lake man Thomas Burt Reed has been found… Continue reading

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Kudos to staff at The Pines

Editor: In response to “Pines patient not given bath for 8 days,… Continue reading

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read