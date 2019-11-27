Kudos to staff at The Pines

Editor:

In response to “Pines patient not given bath for 8 days, resident says” published on Nov. 20 I would just like all to know that my mother was a resident of The Pines for the last three years. I visited almost daily and I don’t know how many times I heard residents refusing their bath.

They are asked if they would like a bath and if they say no they are not forced.

In my experience the staff at The Pines are very caring and hard working, often working double shifts as there is a shortage of workers.

I also found that if I was visiting my mom in her room that the staff would come to check on her and let her know of the activities that were happening.

I say kudos to all the staff at The Pines for doing a job most of us could not do.

Sincerely,

Tina Miners