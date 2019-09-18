Kudos to village’s floral work

Editor:

I commend the village for the wonderful flowers that can be seen throughout our community this year.

I have seen Justina Peters busily watering and weeding and wanted to make sure she knew how much her hard work was appreciated.

There are many more sites that have flowers this year, and they add colour and a sense of caring about our village’s appearance that can be seen in many new spots. I am very glad that the village council has recognized the great value of having our community put its best foot forward.

In closing, I was delighted by the appearance of Burns Lake every time I drove through it this year, and I wanted to thank the village for their support of the summer floral program.

Sincerely,

Paula Van Tine