The Ootsa Lake Fishing Derby took place over Labour Day weekend for the first time since 2019. There were over 183 entries, and the top four finishers were Monique Beach in first place taking home the top prize of $2,000, Pauline Redwood in second earning $1,000, Gord Corfe in third winning a new barbeque and Bruce Read earning the fourth place prize of $500. (Stacey Hainstock photos/Lakes District News)