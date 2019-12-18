Lake Babine Nation grand opening

About 30 people gathered for the grand opening of the newly renovated Sne C’al Yegh Gas Bar on Dec. 10. The building was originally built in 2009, and after being sold and renovated, is now the first business owned and operated by the Lake Babine Nation. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map