Lake Babine Nation opens greenhouse

The new Lake Babine Nation (LBN) Greenhouse opened on July 5. Dennis Krause helped out with the construction of the greenhouse. The peppers, onions, tomatoes, and other vegetables and herbs grown here will be picked next month for the Traditional Harvest program, part of the larger Welcoming the Children Home cultural awareness event that will bring Lake Babine Nation children from across Canada to Burns Lake on Aug. 6-9. Next year, LBN plans to harvest the greenhouse produce for elders and low income people for a food share scheme. (Blair McBride photos)