Lake Babine Nation to hold elections for Chief & council

Lake Babine Nation will be holding a re-election for the positions of chief and council across all its locations this month and a preliminary list of nominations is now out.

There are nine nominations for the office of chief. Murphy Abraham, Wilf Adam, Annette Casimir, Marilyn Joseph-Williams, Derek Macdonald, Megan Rosso, Victor Sr. Tom, Bessie West and Georgina West have been nominated and seconded for the chief position.

For the office of Woyenne councillor’s four positions, there are 21 preliminary nominations.

For the two councillor positions for office of Fort Babine, there are 10 preliminary nominations.

For the one councillor position for the office of Old Fort, there are six preliminary nominations.

For the two elected councillor positions for the office of Tachet, there are a total of 16 preliminary nominations.

The electoral officers received four nominees for chief that were not seconded. They also received three for Fort Babine councillor position, three for Old Fort, six for Tachet and 23 for Woyenne who didn’t receive a seconder.

A list of all names of the preliminary nominees can be found here.

All the nominees have until June 7, by 4:30 p.m. to accept their nomination or withdraw from the race.

Candidates are also allowed to only run for one position if nominated for more than one position which is certainly the case for a few candidates.

The candidate forum meetings will be held started June 7 with Woyenne on June 7, Tachet on June 8 and Fort Babine on June 9.

The advance poll voting will be held on June 12 while the regular poll voting will be held on June 22.

