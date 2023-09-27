Lakes Animal Friendship holds clinic

Following a spay-neuter event at the Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake Sept 17-20, the Canadian Animal Assistance Team (CAAT), has now spayed and neutered more than 850 dogs and cats for lower-income families in the Lakes District.

Twenty-four CAAT vets and vet techs came to assist with the clinic put on by the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS). This is the sixth time CAAT has came to Burns Lake.

“We have had three other clinics using a mobile veterinary service as well as a vaccine day on the Lake Babine Nation Woyenne Reserve, carried out by our local Burns Lake Veterinary Clinic team,” said Alistair Schroff director of LAFS.

“In total over all our programs in excess of 1500 local animals have been spayed or neutered,” Schroff said

Each day, the team tried to do a minimum of 32 cats and dogs during the four-day clinic [128 animals in total].

For those who were unable to have their animals treated during the clinic, there is still an opportunity.

“Our regular SpayAid program uses local vets in Burns Lake, Houston and Smithers,” said Schroff.

Low-income families can apply and, if eligible, they only pay $50 to have their pet spayed or neutered. The veterinarian discounts their normal fee, and the balance is covered by Lakes Animal Friendship Society and its donors.

Residents of Topley, Granisle, Endako and the rural Southside are also eligible for this program.

“We locate the clinic in Burns Lake to be convenient to the most people,” said Schroff.

“These sorts of clinics are carried out in other areas, but our primary focus is the Lakes District. We have been encouraging other communities to do similar work, and happily share our experiences so we can help others avoid our mistakes. Groups such as the Northwest Animal Shelter Society in Smithers offer their own version of SpayAid on an ongoing basis.”

“We were asked by the LAFS to come and help with spays and neuters,” said Chris Robinson Executive Director of CAAT.

CAAT fundraises to help people who have difficulty accessing veterinary care.

“We can provide that because we have funding,” said Executive Director of CAAT Chris Robinson. “We’re fundraising for our different clinics unlike a regular veterinary hospital. Sometimes we get grants from different foundations and communities. We also have the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA) and things like that. So it depends. But we’re always always trying to raise funds, because obviously, it costs a lot of money taking care of your pet,” said Robinson.

Robinson also mentioned that, since COVID, it has been overwhelming for hospitals in every part of the country to try to keep up with the demand for pets to get spayed and neutered.

“We’re just here to get some of these done for people who wouldn’t be able to do it otherwise. Hopefully, people will see the value and you know, use the veterinary hospitals which they have access to get that kind of care,” she said.

While the LAFS feels the CAAT visits have been extremely helpful, the recently completed clinic will be the last one.

Normally CAAT works with a community for a three to five year period (returning once each year for a clinic).

“There is quite a lineup of communities waiting for them,” Schroff said.

Given the efforts that CAAT has worked with LAFS for many years, they made an exception only this instance.

“We want to give other communities a chance for CAAT’s help,” said Schroff.

Schroff said the problems in rural B.C. are worse and challenging. “Veterinary service availability is at a crisis level across North America.”

“We are extremely grateful to Robinson and the rest of the CAAT crew, as well as our local volunteers, especially Cheryl Jones our amazing clinic coordinator, donors and supporters for making this possible,” Schroff said.

”We hope folks will continue to donate to support SpayAid and encourage people to apply. We are very lucky to have supportive vets at our Burns Lake Veterinary Clinic and CAAT will only come with the support of the local vet.”

Considering the increasing cost of living, which includes the cost of proper care for pets, sometimes the most responsible thing to do is not take on a pet, Schroff stated, adding there are other ways to spend time with pets.

These include volunteering to walk a dog for a senior citizen.

Schroff also advised if people are set on getting a pet they should adopt from a shelter, which means the pet will come spayed or neutered.

“Be a part of the solution and adopt a pet,” he said.

And even for those people with the means to pay, due to high demand and limited veterinary resources, local residents need to plan ahead when they take on a pet.

“If you need to have your pet spayed or neutered it can take six months to get an appointment. A cat or even some small dogs can get pregnant at four months old. Get that appointment as soon as possible,” said Schroff.