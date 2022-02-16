Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on a television talk show in Burbank, California on Nov. 24, 2009. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Lakes Animal Friendship Society benefits from Betty White Challenge

Animal lovers in Burns Lake donate funds in honour of late actress

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) announced on Feb. 6 that they have received over $300 as part of the Betty White Challenge in memory of Golden Girls actress Betty White, who passed away late last year just prior to her 100 birthday.

There was no solicitation of funds by LAFS as the Betty White Challenge was a social media movement that encouraged all animal lovers to support their local animal welfare groups such as LAFS.

“Knowing that White was an animal lover and animal welfare supporter her whole life, her many followers and fans decided this would be a fitting tribute to a very funny and caring lady,” said LAFS Director Alistair Schroff.

CanadaHelps was the platform used to collect most of the donations. “It is very simple for us to use and the donor receives a receipt immediately which reduces our paperwork. CanadaHelps also collects pooled donations based on themes like animal welfare and disburses to a variety of animal care welfare groups on the platform,” he continued.

According to Schroff, the funds will go towards LAFS programs to help animals and their families in our community; including education about animal care, compassion and dog bite safety, spay and neuter assistance for animals from lower income families, pet food assistance, and providing shelters for pets in need of outdoor shelter.

