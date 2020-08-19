Lakes Animal Friendship Society receives a Recycle depot donation

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a $826 cheque to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society. Julie Harrison with her dog, Clive and Lyssa McDonald, with her little dragon Peach received the cheque on behalf of the society. “The depot is incredible; they do all the hard work of sorting through things,” said Harrison adding that with the donations coming in, the society is hoping to do some more things in Fall, depending on the Covid restrictions. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

