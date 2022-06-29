Lakes Animal Friendship Society releases new song to highlight critter care

Revamps old educational material and songs to go with the changing times

Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) is at it again, with another song added to its roster of educational and entertainment material to teach kids how to care for their animal friends.

Earlier this month, the society released a brand-new interactive song called “My Dog Scruff”, along with re-releasing some of their old songs with a fresh new feel.

Valerie Ingram and Alistair Schroff have been putting out some very heartwarming and educational books for kids to understand how to care for their pets. These songs make for an addition to their already extensive educational and entertainment material, around critter care.

In 2012 when Ingram had met singer/songwriter Lowry Olafson at a songwriting workshop for the Grassy Plains School students, she thought of roping in Olafson’s “ThemeShops” to help the society create their very own theme song.

A couple of months later, Lowry and a host of local animal lovers came together to create the song “Teach My Person How to Love Me”.

The theme song along with a few other creations, were recorded by Olafson professionally, and CDs were distributed for these songs even years later.

“As we worked on our major re-do of all our education materials during COVID, songs were a must. We once again asked Lowry to help us get them out in a fun and effective way. Lowry helped us to rework five of our existing animal care and safety songs,” said Schroff in his newsletter.

To make the songs accessible, they are freely available on the LAFS website, and they can also be found on the major streaming and digital music services. The songs can also be accessed on: Lakes Animal Friendship Society – Critter Care Singalong Songs https://lafs.hearnow.com/

The society has also created karaoke versions of the songs, complete with videos on their YouTube Channel to help kids sing along.

“We hope that you enjoy them. Feel free to use the songs to make your own critter care-positive videos, and share the videos with us!” added Schroff.