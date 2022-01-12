Lakes District Arts Council announces live show

Will be the first live performance in Burns Lake in 22 months

The duo of pianist Meagan Milatz and violinist Amy Hillis will be the first live show in Burns Lake since COVID-19 first began. (Megan&Amy photo/Lakes District News)

Contributed by John Barth, Lakes District Arts Council President

The Lakes District Arts Council is announcing its first live performance in 22 months. The classical piano and violin duo Meagan & Amy will perform at the Burns Lake Community Church on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

A vibrant Canadian classical duo, violinist Amy Hillis and pianist Meagan Milatz share a passion for music-making. Praised for their energy, sensitivity and musical maturity, they began their partnership at McGill University, and perform regularly for audiences across Canada. They both are on CBC’s list of 30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30.

The arts council wants to protect the health and safety of musicians, technicians, volunteers and audience members. We must comply with all applicable B.C. and Northern Health Orders and Work Safe B.C. regulations, and so, a COVID-19 safety plan will be in place for this event.

This means, among other things, if you wish to attend, you must pre-register for this event. Tickets will be held at the door only for those who have pre-registered, and who are able and willing to comply with all aspects of the COVID-19 safety plan.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors, students and youth. Tickets for those who have registered will be held at the door the evening of the event. Please have cash or a cheque ready the evening of the performance. We are not able to accept debit or credit cards. Look for our ads coming soon in the Lakes District News.

The main elements of the safety plan for this event include; having a valid B.C. vaccination passport with QR code available for scanning, as well as a photo ID available to be admitted to the building.

Each patron must complete a health check, sign in with her or his phone number or e-mail address, and sanitize her or his hands on entering the building. Each patron will be required to wear a mask indoors at all times. Social distancing will be maintained at all times.

The performance will last 60 to 70 minutes without intermission. There will be no concession, and no art show.

The audience will be limited to 100 patrons, and latecomers will not be admitted to the building.

To pre-register, you must send an e-mail to jbarth46@telus.net or sdsbarth@telus.net. The deadline for pre-registration is Jan. 13. Registrations will be accepted strictly on a first come, first served basis.

As you may know, the COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. If there are any changes between now and the date of the event, we will do our best to contact everyone who is pre-registered in a timely manner.

Thanks to everyone for your understanding, and for your past loyalty and support. We really appreciate it.

We hope to see some of you at the performance on the Jan. 18. If you are not able to attend, we totally understand.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

