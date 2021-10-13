Lakes District Arts Council prepping for new year

(L-R) Pianist Megan Milatz and violinist Amy Hillis, otherwise known as the duo of Megan and Amy, are one of the acts that the LDAC hopes to present in the new year. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Live shows could be returning to Burns Lake in 2022.

According to Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) member John Barth, planning has begun to set up a schedule of live performances in the new year.

”We had our Zoom meeting last week with presenter colleagues across the north, the north coast and the central interior,” said Barth. “We are now in the process of working with the presenters as well as artists and agents to organize a series of live shows early in 2022.”

Of course, COVID-19 restrictions could complicate things. Barth told Lakes District News that the restrictions have made it more difficult to organize events. “Organizing shows can be complex at the best of times, and even more complex due COVID-19. We hope to have something more definite to announce around the end of this month, fingers crossed and all going well.”

One of the struggles that the LDAC faces is getting coordinated with surrounding towns and venues.

“To book musical acts or any kind of performer from outside the area, it can be difficult because it isn’t financially or logically viable for someone from say Quebec to come all this way for one show. The only way it can work is if we organize a tour of several shows over the course of a week or so, in several different towns. In order to do that we need to coordinate with other arts councils and organizers, which is a challenge even without the added wrinkle of the COVID-19 restrictions,” Barth said.

“We know our audience is eager for live entertainment to return to Burns Lake. We will return, COVID-19 permitting, and with fingers firmly crossed.”

Though nothing is confirmed the LDAC has at least four potential live acts that they hope to present in 2022, including The Wardens, Ken Lavigne, Megan and Amy and the Montreal Guitar Trio.

According to the B.C. government website, beginning on Oct. 24, all indoor concerts with over 50 people will require proof of vaccination of both doses via a vaccine card, however, indoor concerts with less then 50 people do not require a vaccine card. The mandate will last until at least Jan. 31, 2022.

