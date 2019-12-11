Lakes District Community choir performs

The Lakes District Community Choir presented its annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 8 at Immaculate Church, under the direction of Martina Zechendorf, and with conductors Gordon Oxendale and Margaret Neave. The Choir performed excepts from the Christmas musical “Mary, Did You Know?”, traditional carols including ‘White Christmas’, and a sing-along ‘Messiah’, in which the choir was joined by audience members young and old. About 100 audience members were also entertained by The Chambermaids, Brazz Trio and Sara Raasveld, who sang a solo performance of “I Cry the Day I Take the Tree Down.” Paula Van Tine provided spirited and informative narration for the afternoon concert. (Submitted photos)

 

