Lakes District Fall Association hosted the best fall fair ever

The Centennial Ball Drop was one of the highlights at this year’s fall fair. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

The Lakes District Fall Fair Association hosted the fall fair three day event at the Eagle Creek Fairgounds from Sept. 8 to 10.

“I would say that this year’s fair was probably the best we have had,” Joan McFee president of Lakes District Fall Fair said.

There were an estimation of 3000 people who attended the event. Last year it was around 2000.

“We did host the Centennial Ball Drop, which raised many dollars for our local thrift store,” Mcfee said.

The ball drop was co-ordinated by Johnny Johnson, who sold golf balls all summer with an opportunity to win grand prizes. These golf balls were dropped from a helicopter at the fair, and winners were announced from the main stage.

In the children’s festival area, the children experienced the use of an old fashioned hand water pump and watch as the little ducks swam down the stream.

The centennial ball drop was only for this year, and the hand water pump station will be used each year from now on.

“We did host the Hereford mark of excellence show, in the livestock division,” Mcfee said.

This is a distinguished livestock show that allows purebred Hereford cattle producers to place in one of two shows in the Province, in order to go on to the national level.

The sheep dog trials were held both Saturday and Sunday. One of the competing stock dogs became a national winner earlier this year.

“We plan to continue all our events for next year as well some new ones,” Mcfee said.

Many riders participated in the horse events, as was evident by the number of horses and trailers. The crowd enjoyed the spectacular horse riding, team roping, heavy horse pull and gymkhana.

“Probably the real highlight was that the people were so happy enjoying all the activities and events,” said Mcfee.

The fall fair would not have been possible without the help of volunteers who made sure everything was running smoothly.

“Our fall fair is only possible with the support from so many volunteers and the weather was a big bonus to host a fall fair. We also could not manage to host these events without the generosity of our community, especially our business community,” Mcfee said.

There were 150 volunteers who made this event successful.

The association has future plans with interesting ideas for the 2024 fall fair.

“We already have a plan for 2024 fall fair. We will be hosting the national famous super dogs,” said Mcfee.