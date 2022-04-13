Lakes District Fall Fair a go

Just the second fair to be held in the last five year

The Lakes District Fall Fair will run this year for the first time since 2019. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The Lakes District Fair Association (LDFA) have voted to host the fall fair in 2022, providing Covid restrictions are lifted. The planned dates for event are Sept. 9, 10 & 11, according to LDFA President Joan McFee.

“The last time we hosted the fall fair was in 2019. This year will be our second fair in five years, as we had to cancel in 2018 because the fairgrounds were used extensively for evacuated animals and many families, due to wildfires. 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19,” McFee told Lakes District News.

READ MORE: Here’s why the Lakes District Fall Fair was cancelled

“We are in early planning stages of the activities and there is a lot of enthusiasm. We plan to run most events that we have run in the past. Our children’s festival is a very large part of the fair. We have puppeteer/ventriloquist Kelly Haines confirmed, Metis Jigger Beverly Lambert confirmed, Prince George Cottonwood Railway confirmed, and pig and duck races will be present for the first time. Plans are underway for many other activities in the children’s area as well,” she continued.

In addition, teen night is scheduled Sept. 9, and there will also be a music festival which profiles local individual and musical groups which is scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.

READ MORE: Early plans for Burns Lake centennial celebration

“Along with these we have loggers sports, stock dog trials, team roping, barrel racing, gymkhana, many individual exhibits in our exhibit hall, heavy horse hull, and purebred livestock show. We have also been asked to host again the prestigious gold angus show in our livestock division, one of only two shows held in the province,” said McFee.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.