Lakes District Fall Fair returns this summer

Burns Lake welcomes visitors of all ages for a memorable weekend

The Lakes District Fall Fair, planned and organized by the Lakes District Fair Association is returning this summer.

The annual fair takes place from Sept. 8 to 10 this year at Eagle Creek Fairgrounds.

Preparations for the fair are in full swing, with volunteers working hard to set up the grounds and infrastructure to ensure everything will be ready for the public, according to LDFA President Joan McFee. The event features a wide range of activities and attractions for all ages.

The fair showcases various agricultural events such as team roping, livestock shows, dog trials, barrel racing, and gymkhana. The exhibit hall displays the creations of local artisans, including quilts, crafts, baked goods, and homegrown produce. Additionally, logger sports competitions and a music festival will run throughout the entire weekend.

One of the main highlights of the fair is the children’s festival, which attracts many young families each year. It offers various activities, including the popular battle balls, where kids could bounce around inside large balls. There is also a hammer tent, where children can use hammers and nails to build their creations.

Norman Foot, a renowned children’s entertainer and singer-songwriter from Vancouver, will be the featured performer on the children’s stage.

“This year we have a nice little surprise for all the children, but I’m not going to reveal yet what it is. It’s to do with water and ducks. I’m sure the children will love that,” McFee said.

The fair will officially open on Friday at 5 p.m. Activities for the evening include the teen idol competition, a teen dance, and a Motocross show. On Saturday and Sunday mornings, a pancake breakfast will greet the early visitors. Saturday will conclude with a family dance, and by Sunday afternoon, the fair will come to a close, allowing participants from out of town to make their way home.

“There is something quite special this year. One of our local residents, Johnny Johnson will be doing the Burns Lake Centennial Charity Ball Drop, McFee said, adding the finale will be at noon on Sunday.

“He has been selling golf balls, with all the funds going towards a local charity. There are some very grand prizes that will be announced at the fair on Sunday from the main stage. The helicopter will be coming over at 12, dropping the balls in a featured area at a target. The balls closest to the target will win some very grand prizes. I think that’s very exciting for the kids.”

