Lakes District Film Appreciation Society gets grant in Burns Lake

The funds will be used to finish the renovations of the building. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) announced Dec. 13 that the board of directors approved $20,000 for the Lakes District Film Appreciation Society Beacon Theatre Façade project.

The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society recently completed a massive renovation of the theatre. This grant of $20,000 will assist with completing the final phase of the renovations, the front façade. The updated façade will bring a new look and vibrancy to the downtown of Burns Lake.

“As its name implies, the Beacon Theatre has been a shining light for the cultural scene in Burns Lake and surrounding region for years. The theatre plays a critical role in the vibrancy and strength of the local economy by providing many young locals with their first job. Congratulations to the Lakes District Film Appreciation Society and the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society for their work to support this community landmark.” Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon said about the project.

“Since 2010, the Lakes District Film Appreciation Society has worked hard to keep the Beacon Theatre operational while maintaining the nostalgia of the original venue,” said CSP Advisor for Rio Tinto B.C. Works Lianne Olson. “Thanks to their efforts, this community-owned asset continues to offer cultural activities to the residents of Burns Lake and the region, and creates economic value for the Lakes District. Rio Tinto is pleased to see support go towards this grassroots organization in upgrading the Beacon Theatre.”

According to NKDF chair Cindy Shelford the Beacon Theatre is not only is an economic asset, but also provides a place for social connection.

