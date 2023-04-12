Lakes District gets one final busy summer of pipelining

Local pipeline construction will be full-tilt this summer, then transition to the reclamation phase, then the testing and commissioning phase, with ever declining crew numbers. (Black Press file photo)

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is more than 85 per cent complete.

It’s 670-kilometre route is being built in eight sections, some of which are nearly finished and some that are about half done. The Lakes District takes up Section 6 of the megaproject, and has some influence within Sections 5 and 7 as well.

The company provided its latest update last week (March 30). It stated that Section 6 had all of its land clearing done, almost all grading was complete, and 70 per cent of the pipe was in the ground. This 86-km length of the project was being overseen by primary contractor Michels Canada.

The parent company for the construction of the entire pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to the Kitimat coast is TC Energy.

A project spokesperson explained that just because the project is in its final stages doesn’t mean the economic impact isn’t going to be full-value this construction season.

“There’s still going to be lots of work happening this year,” said the spokesperson to Black Press. “Work is going to ramp down, as usual, during spring breakup, right about now, that happens every single year when the ground thaws. In summer, it ramps back up and there will be tonnes of work.”

Even when the construction work is complete, that’s not the end of the employment story. Some workers will leapfrog to the sections that are still in progress, and some workers will be needed for the next chapter of the pipeline implementation. It’s called the restoration phase, which puts an organic, growing overlay across the right-of-way, and that work will carry into 2024.

“There is still significant work that needs to be done, there, and then there’s all the testing and commissioning work that happens leading up to gas actually being moved through the pipeline,” the spokesperson said. “After September, peak numbers will go down, because construction will be complete and restoration work does not need the same number of people.”

The restoration work will also be done by a different set of prime contractors than the construction phase. Who comprises that workforce will be up to those separate companies.

There are concerns being voiced by civic leaders and economic development interests that the final wrapping up of Coastal GasLink construction will drag down an already sensitive economy, on the heels of closures and curtailments in the forest sector and an overall pressure on people’s finances in the echoes of the pandemic. Other large-scale projects are scaling up, however, like the startup of the Blackwater Gold Mine south of Vanderhoof / east of Quesnel; the Cedar LNG project on the coast, led by the Haisla Nation; and smaller construction projects that proponents had been holding in stasis, waiting for the Coastal GasLink project to release workers into a shallow labour pool.

“The numbers for Coastal Gaslink will decline later this year, but not until after a very productive summer,” said TC Energy’s contact.