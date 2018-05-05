Lakes District News nabs silver award

The Lakes District News won silver at the 2018 Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards last weekend in the feature article award category with circulation under 25,000. The story, which was written by former editor Flavio Nienow, is called “Wildlife traps concern dog owners.” The story talks about local residents who were concerned about the safety of their pets after at least four dogs had been caught in wildlife traps. Here’s the link to the story.
