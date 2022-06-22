Lakes District Pony Club riding clinic

Lakes District Pony Club held a clear round and derby clinic. Clear rounds is six round of jumping starting with poles on ground then upping the height every round – the max the riders jumped at this clinic was 3.3 feet. Derby rounds is a combination of stadium fences cross country fences. The riders had a choice of doing either or or a combination of both. Riders varied in age from ages six to adult. Karen Ritchie runs the horse part of for the pony club out on Brown Road and Rachel Van Zanten is club president. If you are interested in joining please call Karen at 250-695-6642.